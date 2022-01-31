Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.25 million, a P/E ratio of 388.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BZUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

