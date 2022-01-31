Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $169,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

CFFN stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

