Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $992,000 Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $87.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

