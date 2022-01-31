Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $2,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $1,682,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

