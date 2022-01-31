Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,312 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 128.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.