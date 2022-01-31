AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period.

CBH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

