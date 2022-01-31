AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 122.5% in January

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NIE stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $32.27.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.