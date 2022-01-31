Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Down 56.7% in January

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 190,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of -5.08. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $1,145,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

