Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,382,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,507,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. 6,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,668. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

