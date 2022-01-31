Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOSL opened at $40.64 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,795 shares of company stock worth $2,898,845 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 524.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

