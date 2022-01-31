Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,707.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Alphacat has a market cap of $210,943.57 and $77,707.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,672.11 or 0.06956776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.38 or 0.99888551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006672 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

