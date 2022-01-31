AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys New Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Annexon comprises about 0.7% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.24% of Annexon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANNX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Annexon by 11.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Annexon by 45.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Annexon in the second quarter worth $317,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,000. The company has a market capitalization of $293.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

