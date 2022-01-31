Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a growth of 208.8% from the December 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

