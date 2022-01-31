Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.48 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

