Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) vs. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Head to Head Review

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altus Power and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy 12.30% 9.23% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altus Power and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eversource Energy 1 6 2 0 2.11

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Eversource Energy has a consensus target price of $90.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Eversource Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.90 billion 3.37 $1.21 billion $3.44 25.35

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Altus Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Water Distribution segments operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The company was founded on July 1, 1966 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

