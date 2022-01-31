American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 22,698 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 357.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $125.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

