American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 47,011 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 915.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

