American Century Companies Inc. Buys 27,324 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

