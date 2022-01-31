American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

