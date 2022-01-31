American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

