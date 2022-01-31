American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.