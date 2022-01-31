Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 31.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

