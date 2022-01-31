Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amex Exploration stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

