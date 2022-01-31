ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 34.3% in January

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ANA stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.39. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.