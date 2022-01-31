Analysts Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.42. Barclays posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barclays.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 97,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Barclays by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 547.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

