Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

