Analysts Anticipate Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) will report $84.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $82.21 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $65.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $283.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $342.35 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $344.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRA shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

CHRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 80,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

