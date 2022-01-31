Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,025,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after buying an additional 433,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

