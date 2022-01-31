Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,120,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $194.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average of $189.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

