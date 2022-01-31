Analysts Anticipate Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NU.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,541. NU has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $126,258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $114,204,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $85,704,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $36,849,000.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

