Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,408,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,134,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

