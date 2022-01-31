Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $319.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the lowest is $299.58 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

RHP stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 342,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

