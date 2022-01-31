Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

AXL opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

