Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $158.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,490. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

