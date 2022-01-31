Analysts Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce sales of $75.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.45 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $291.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.95 billion to $294.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $298.56 billion to $308.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,539,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

