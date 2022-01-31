Analysts Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce sales of $75.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.45 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $291.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.95 billion to $294.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $298.56 billion to $308.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,539,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.