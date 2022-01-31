Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $231,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,505 shares of company stock worth $11,456,983 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. 994,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,608. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

