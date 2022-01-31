Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.20. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 184,554 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after buying an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $351.30 million, a P/E ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.