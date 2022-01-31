Analysts Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $41.58

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

Several analysts have commented on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.