Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Target Price at $6.63

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MNKD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 2,718,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,328. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 294.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 295,730 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

