Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) PT at C$3.02

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.02.

OGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TSE OGC traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,408. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$257.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.2706905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

