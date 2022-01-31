Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Target Price at $28.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.70. 10,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,062. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 3.50. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

