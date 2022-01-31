Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target at $154.33

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $97.27 on Friday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

