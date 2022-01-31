Analyzing UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) & MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UniFirst and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 0 1 0 3.00 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniFirst presently has a consensus target price of $248.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 7.66% 7.95% 6.28% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniFirst and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.83 billion 1.96 $151.11 million $7.51 25.31 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.02 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

UniFirst beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning reporting segment. The Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning segment sells specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies as well as maintains wholesale distribution and pill packaging operations. The Corporate segment consists of costs associated with its distribution center, sales and marketing, informatio

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

