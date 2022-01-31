Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $68.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLAN traded up $3.01 on Monday, reaching $48.28. 5,265,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

