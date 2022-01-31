ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Brokerages expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will announce $58.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $55.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.