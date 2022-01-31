Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,084 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.78 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

