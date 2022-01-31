AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

