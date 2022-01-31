Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $442.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

