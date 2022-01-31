Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,740,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $12,439,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $11,750,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $11,435,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 898.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 898,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

