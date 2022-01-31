Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) by 898.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 998,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $9,544,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $5,820,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.68 on Monday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

